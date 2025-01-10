Cameron County prosecutor tackling animal cruelty cases

The Cameron County District Attorney's Office announced that one of their own will prosecute those accused of animal cruelty.

Cameron County Assistant District Attorney Mel Muñoz was named the county’s animal cruelty prosecutor. Muñoz said it started with a passion, and seeing the need in the community.

“[Animals are] voiceless, but they're also sentient beings and I feel like they're meant to be protected,” Muñoz said. “I love animals. I pick up strays, I rescue them as well and I foster."

Muñoz will be working alongside law enforcement to help answer questions and prosecute animal cruelty cases.

“There might not be the resources available, or in terms of actual units, officers that don't have the proper training to be able to respond to these calls and the knowledge of it,” Muñoz said.

Cameron County authorities said a number of their animal abuse cases are when an animal lives in poor conditions.

Channel 5 News was told that the Cameron County District Attorney's Office had 12 animal cruelty cases in 2024, but only six of them were successfully prosecuted. The other cases didn’t proceed.

Muñoz said she wants to share her knowledge and training with law enforcement to help them identify animal abuse cases.

Those wanting to report any suspected animal abuse or neglect within Cameron County are urged to contact the Cameron County Environmental Health Department at 956-247-3599.

