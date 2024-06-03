Cameron County sheriff candidates in Democratic Primary discuss top priorities

Early voting is underway to decide between the two men fighting to represent Democrats on the November ballot for Cameron County sheriff.

One of the men is incumbent sheriff Eric Garza, who says he is ready to continue the job he was first elected to do in November 2020.

“In three years, I've done what has been missing from the Cameron County Sheriff's Office — dash cams, body cams, computers, new shields, body armor, new weapons,” Garza said.

Garza is facing Primera Police Chief Manuel Treviño in the Democratic Primary runoff election.

Treviño has a total of 30 years of law enforcement experience. Treviño says it's that experience that make him the better candidate.

“As a patrolman, I’ve worked my way up to sergeant, lieutenant and I’ve been very blessed for the past twelve years to be the chief here,” Trevino said.

Garza said his top priorities if elected are to increase salaries for deputies and detention officers, increase the number of deputies and to continue updating their equipment.

Treviño’s priorities include increasing the number of deputies out on patrol, bringing more money into the sheriff’s office by getting federal inmates back into the Carrizales Rucker Detention Center, and keeping a close relationship with county commissioners so they can work on the sheriff's office budget together.

The winner of the runoff election will face Republican candidate Jimmy Manriquez in the November 2024 race.

Early voting ends on Friday, May 24.

Election Day is Tuesday, May 28.

