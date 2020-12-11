CDC weighs shorter COVID-19 quarantine guidelines

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention may reduce the recommended quarantine period for people exposed to COVID-19.

The CDC may reduce the recommended quarantine period from 14 days to 7 to 10 days.

"I think this is a smart move," said Michael Osterholm, a member of President-Elect Joseph R. Biden Jr.'s coronavirus advisory board. "And it will help us."

The CDC informed the White House coronavirus task force on Tuesday, two administration officials told CNN. Officials described the decision as "data-driven" and said the CDC has been reviewing the move for weeks.

