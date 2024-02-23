City of Brownsville sues refinery following pollution concerns

A Brownsville mineral refinery is being sued following hundreds of citations from the city.

The city of Brownsville announced the lawsuit against Milwhite Inc. on Tuesday, citing “extensive efforts” to get the company in compliance with the city’s code of ordinance since Aug. 2023.

Channel 5 News was told the city has cited the company 700 times.

“We want to make sure that everyone is operating in good faith towards a solution, and we've tried that, and unfortunately we haven't seen the process that we need to see here,” Brownsville Mayor John Cowen said.

Channel 5 News has previously reported that residents living near the refinery have reported to city officials how the refinery spews dust to their area.

A news release from the city also says residents reported other issues such as “constant loud noise, declining health, illnesses, discomfort, and fear arising from Milwhite's operations.”

“Given the proximity of Milwhite, Inc.'s property to a residential neighborhood and its location along a busy highway, adherence to governing ordinances is crucial for the health and safety of the community,” the news release stated.

Channel 5 News was unable to reach representatives for Milwhite Inc. for comment.

A court hearing is set for March.