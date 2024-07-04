City of Brownsville to undergo multiple drainage projects to alleviate flooding

The Tradition Estates neighborhood is no stranger to flooding. When it rains, people who live in the area are worried about what comes next.

"It gets bad, you can see all this road it's starting to sink," Brownsville resident Jose Barron said.

Barron has lived in the neighborhood for around 20 years with his family, and he's concerned about the future damage severe weather can cause.

The city of Brownsville and the Brownsville Engineering Department is aware of flooding issues in this area.

"That one, just historically, we've had issues with flooding during heavy rain," Engineer Carlos Lastra said.

Lastra says the city is working to put in a storm sewer line on the east side of the subdivision to help drain water out of the area.

"Depending on the severity of the storm, the water gets fairly high. We already have infrastructure there, we have some storm sewer lines, and we have a pump," Lastra said.

The work is being done in house and will cost the city $55,000. The project is in the design phase right now.

On the west side of Brownsville, a more than $1 million drainage improvement project is in the works. A storm sewer line will be upgraded to hold and move more water.

Construction is set to start on this project in a few weeks and will take around three months to complete.

