City of La Joya and Agua SUD addressing water service concerns under new committee
The Agua Special Utility District, which provides water to residents in western Hidalgo County, asked residents to conserve water throughout the summer.
Officials said the record heat caused many problems, such as low water pressure for customers.
Now the water utility is in a new partnership with the city of La Joya to address those issues.
“Some of the far eastern portions of our city limits are serviced by Agua SUD, so that's why we're trying to work together,” La Joya Mayor Isidro Casanova said.
A committee formed by the two city and water provider will increase collaboration, Casanova said, adding that he believes the partnership is an investment in the city's future.
Agua SUD currently holds water rights in some parts of the city, but Casanova said he hopes all those rights are eventually turned over to La Joya.
