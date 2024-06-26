City of McAllen Hopes for Relief Following $30M Humanitarian Reimbursement

MCALLEN - Millions of dollars have been set aside to reimburse humanitarian need; Rio Grande Valley cities and nonprofit organizations may get some of those funds.

A total of $30 million is sitting in Washington waiting to be given as humanitarian reimbursement.

The money will help Catholic Charities and the city of McAllen.

McAllen City manager Roy Rodriguez explains why they hope some of the money comes their way.

“We've been dealing with this for five in a half years and we applied the first time about two and half years ago,” says Rodriguez.

Friday, Congressman Henry Cuellar provided an update to his fiscal year 2019 Emergency Supplemental Appropriations Bill.

Cuellar says this bill secured $30 million for humanitarian reimbursement focused on food and shelter.

Rodriguez says they will apply as soon as the application process opens.

Washington is still working on the set of those applications.

Cuellar explains the bill will provide money until Sept. 30 of 2019.

