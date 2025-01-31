City of Mission ending partnership with RGV Humane Society

Mission city leaders voted on Monday to terminate their contract with the non-profit organization that runs their animal shelter.

The contract with the Rio Grande Valley Humane Society is set to end on Saturday, March 29.

In a statement to Channel 5 News, the city did not specify what led to the decision to terminate the contract.

Channel 5 News obtained a copy of the city of Mission’s contract with the RGV Humane Society.

The contract states the city was paying the organization $400,000 a year to operate their animal shelter. The contract was set to end on January 2026.

Channel 5 News also obtained the termination letter city leaders sent to the president of the RGV Humane Society.

The letter says, in part, "the decision reflects our current evaluation of the city's needs and strategic direction.”

Channel 5 News reached out to the RGV Humane Society. In a statement, the organization said they plan to work with the city during the transition and "focus on returning the shelter to a high standard of care.”

Mission city leaders said they will make sure the shelter is fully staffed and equipped when the city takes over.

