City of Mission opens new public safety building

Mission residents are welcoming the city’s new $7 million public safety building.

A Wednesday ribbon cutting ceremony was held for the building, located near the intersection of Military and Schuerbach roads, and the city says the city says the building is fully funded through revenue from a tax increment reinvestment zone.

The Mission Police Department says the substation is needed on the south side of town because of the city's growth in that area.

Data from the Mission Police Department shows in 2022, 4,633 crimes were committed.

That number dropped by 23% the following year, and Mission police spokesman Art Flores said the new building will continue to lower the city’s crime rate.

According to Flores, 20 police officers are assigned to the substation. They’re sharing the building with nine firefighters.

Mission Fire Chief Adrian Garcia said the new location will help decrease response times.

Watch the video above for the full story.