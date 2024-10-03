City of Mission purchasing more police surveillance towers

More eyes will be on the streets of Mission after city commissioners approved to buy two additional police surveillance towers.

The purchase is part of an effort to reduce crime as the city continues to grow.

The city already has seven towers, one of which is parked outside a closed school police say was hit by burglars last November.

“If we get a recurrent crime happening in a certain location, well these are the best — this is one of the ways we deter these crimes,” Mission Police Chief Cesar Torres said.

The cameras in the towers are manned 24 hours. Police supervisors can even watch the live video from their phones.

The new towers cost more than $116,000, and were paid for using federal border security funds.

The towers are expected to arrive by December 2024.