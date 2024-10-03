City of Mission purchasing more police surveillance towers
Related Story
More eyes will be on the streets of Mission after city commissioners approved to buy two additional police surveillance towers.
The purchase is part of an effort to reduce crime as the city continues to grow.
The city already has seven towers, one of which is parked outside a closed school police say was hit by burglars last November.
“If we get a recurrent crime happening in a certain location, well these are the best — this is one of the ways we deter these crimes,” Mission Police Chief Cesar Torres said.
The cameras in the towers are manned 24 hours. Police supervisors can even watch the live video from their phones.
The new towers cost more than $116,000, and were paid for using federal border security funds.
The towers are expected to arrive by December 2024.
News
News Video
-
Procession held for slain Cameron County deputy constable
-
New PBS documentary series highlights Texas Gulf Coast
-
New software system affecting Harlingen Waterworks customers
-
Testimony continues in ‘El Gallito’ capital murder trial
-
U.S. customs broker: Dockworkers' strike could delay shipments into Mexico
Sports Video
-
Game of the Week Preview: Port Isabel vs. Roma
-
Band of the Week - PSJA North High School
-
Itati Ramirez celebrates 1500 career assists in Edinburg North win over Weslaco
-
Alana Rouquette helps lead Harlingen to comeback victory in reverse sweep over...
-
Playmakers - Week 5 of 2024 Valley High School Football Part 2