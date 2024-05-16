x

City of Pharr prepares for upcoming Miss Pharr Scholarship Pageant

It's pageant season and the city of Pharr is getting ready to crown Miss Pharr.

Pharr Special Event Manager Vanessa Soto and Pharr Chamber of Commerce President C.J. Sanchez speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on what it means to be crowned Miss Pharr and how girls can still sign up.

The Miss Pharr pageant is happening Saturday, May 18. For more information, or to sign up, click here.

