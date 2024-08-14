Cleanup Underway after McAllen Apartment Fire

MCALLEN – McAllen crews responded to an apartment complex fire on 23rd Street and Iris Avenue Friday afternoon that left several families displaced.

The McAllen Fire Department received the call around 2:00 p.m. McAllen Assistant Fire Chief James Schultz said three people, one woman and two children, were transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Schultz said residents were evacuated, including occupants in the apartment complex next door. The assistant fire chief explained the entire roof collapsed.

According to Schultz, a total of 47 people were displaced. Schultz said American Red Cross and Hidalgo County are on standby to help the people who are without a home. The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time.

