Comunidad: ¡Conozca acerca de la salamandra tigre, Bitey!

By: Esmeralda Medellin

En Comunidad, Alejandra Rodríguez, de Gladys Porter Zoo, nos enseña sobre la salamandra tigre llamada Bitey.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

8 months ago Friday, October 06 2023 Oct 6, 2023 Friday, October 06, 2023 5:30:00 PM CDT October 06, 2023
