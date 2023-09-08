x

Comunidad: Joven emprende su primer negocio, Enigma Coffee Haus

En Comunidad, Lorena Lizeth, la propietaria de Enigma Coffee Haus, informa acerca de la variedad de bebidas que ofrecen en su negocio, el cual emprendió a los 22 años en Weslaco, Texas.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

