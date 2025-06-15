Consumer Reports: Commonly misunderstood foods

It’s no secret that what you eat can have a big effect on your health.

But with so many mixed messages and misleading claims, knowing which foods are really good for you isn’t always easy.

To separate nutrition facts from fiction, Consumer Reports’ Trisha Calvo says it helps to start by taking a critical look at what you see online—especially on social media.

She says, "Be wary of claims that say foods are 100 percent good or bad or use labels like 'toxic'. The truth is rarely that black and white."

Take seed oils, for example. Some critics claim they cause inflammation and may lead to serious health problems like cancer, heart disease, and type 2 diabetes.

But research tells a different story. Studies show that people with higher levels of linoleic acid—a type of omega-6 fat—actually have a lower risk of cardiovascular disease, possibly because seed oils can help reduce inflammation.

So, what’s really going on? For decades, research has shown that these oils cut bad cholesterol, among other benefits.

What may be a legitimate concern with seed oils is that they are used heavily in many ultra-processed foods.

Raw milk has made headlines lately, with supporters claiming it’s more nutritious than pasteurized milk. But there’s no evidence for that.

Plus, raw milk is risky because it can contain bacteria like Listeria and E. Coli, which can make you really sick. Pasteurization kills those and other bacteria.

And what about nightshade vegetables—like tomatoes and peppers?

These contain a compound called solanine that some say can trigger inflammation, but experts say that’s not the whole story.

The solanine content is very low, and its link to inflammation isn’t conclusive. Plus, these veggies are packed with a variety of antioxidants that fight inflammation, so you should be cautious about ruling out a whole group of vegetables.

If you’re getting information online or from social media, Consumer Reports says, make sure those sources are credible.

Look for experts who have an RD, an MD, or a PhD in medicine or nutrition and are affiliated with a hospital, university, or reliable agency.