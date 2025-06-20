Consumer Reports: Paying for online purchases

These days, buy, sell, and trade often means an online transaction. Popular websites like Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace, and OfferUp make it easy to scroll and find exactly what you’re looking for. But when it’s time to meet in person to seal the deal, Consumer Reports says a few simple steps can help keep your transaction safe.

Watch out for funny money. Some are obvious, and some are not! Officer Brent Forgey knows how to spot fake cash. He says don’t get duped with prop or movie money. Recently, a $100 bill was exchanged, and then a bank teller flagged it as fake.

The Secret Service reports that the threat of counterfeits continues to evolve because of advances in technology and the availability of scanning and printing devices. A recent study found that the value of counterfeits in circulation at any moment is likely about $15 million.

Officer Forgey says to do what's called ‘tilt the note’ and look for the color change. The corner has the amount - the 10, 20, 50, or 100. It looks gold, but when you turn it at a 45-degree angle, it turns green, which means the bill is legit.

If you can, avoid cash. Instead, after inspecting the product, use an app such as Apple Cash or CashApp, but be aware that it may offer limited fraud protection. To protect yourself, send a small test payment, maybe a few cents or one dollar, or scan the seller’s in-app QR code to ensure you’re sending money to the right person.

When you meet to collect your purchase, choose a well-lit, heavily trafficked public location. Never meet at someone’s home. Meeting in front of a police station is a good choice, and some towns designate "safe zones" just for this purpose. Officer Forgey says, "Tell a friend." Let someone know where you are, the date, and the time.

Never share any personal info like your home address, credit card number, or email address. Be sure to communicate through the site’s messaging feature. If you move the conversation to email or text, you might lose some protections.

Avoid buying used child car seats, bike helmets, and other products where safety is critical. You don’t know the product’s history. No deal is worth it. And make sure the item you’re buying hasn’t been recalled by searching for it at Recalls.gov.