Consumer Reports: Safest babyproofing products

Babies grow fast, and before you know it, they’re rolling, crawling, and getting into everything. From cabinets and cords to furniture that can tip over, Consumer Reports tested dozens of baby proofing products to find the ones that work best and talked with child safety experts to create a babyproofing checklist that covers all areas of your home.

Once your baby starts moving around, suddenly, everything in your home is within reach. Krystine Amerman knows this all too well with her 1-year-old toddler. Recently, about two weeks ago, her toddler tripped, fell, and hit his head.

Unintentional injuries are a leading cause of death in children between the ages of 1 to 4. So, when is the best time to start babyproofing? Experts recommend starting before your baby is mobile. You don’t have to babyproof your entire house, and you don’t have to do it all at once. Start with the rooms where your baby spends the most time.

Consumer Reports tested thirty-two different babyproofing products to see whether they effectively protect babies and toddlers without frustrating adults. CR tested cabinet locks, which are a babyproofing staple. CR testers looked at how well they hold up to shaking, tugging, and pulling. They also measured how much force it takes to open them and whether small hands can still slip through any gaps.

Several magnetic locks failed CR’s 15-second shaking test, but CR’s top pick, the sturdy Vmaisi Magnetic Cabinet Locks held up to rattling and wiggling without giving way.

CR testers put doorknob covers and lever locks to the test, scoring them for ease of installation, ease of use, and resistance to force.

The Eudemon Baby Safety Door Knob Covers are CR’s top pick, offering eighty-six and a half pounds of resistance and easy, well-fitting installation on small and large doorknobs.

Stove knob covers were tested on gas and electric ranges to make sure adults could use them easily while keeping kids from turning the knobs.

The Safety 1st Charcoal Stove Knob Covers ranked highest, fitting most removable stove knobs and needing 9.8 pounds of force to open.

CR also tested corner guards and edge protectors to see how much protection they actually provide.

Baby gates help keep kids away from stairs and off-limits areas. Consumer Reports tested how securely they stay in place, and how well they withstand pushing and pulling.

The Babelio Boundless B17 Wood Pattern for Doorways and Stairs scored high on CR’s recommended list.

And remember that babyproofing doesn’t stop at your front door. If your child spends time at grandparents’ or other caregivers’ homes, make sure the basics are covered there, too, like anchoring heavy furniture, covering outlets, keeping small items out of reach, and making sure your child has a safe place to sleep.