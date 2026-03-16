Second lawsuit filed against Edinburg CISD football coach who allegedly forced students to work out nude

Robert Vela High School Head Football Coach Ernie Alonzo (KRGV file photo)

A second lawsuit was filed against Robert Vela High School Head Football Coach Ernie Alonzo alleging he forced three students to perform burpees while naked.

The second lawsuit was filed on March 11 after three students came forward with the allegations. The students were identified in the lawsuit as John Doe J.C., John Doe A.G., and John Doe R.G.

The first lawsuit was filed in September 2025 by another student identified as N.R.

The lawsuits also name Robert Vela High School principal Michele Pena, Athletic Director Oscar Salinas, and Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District Superintendent Mario Salinas. They are accused of knowing about the misconduct and not acting upon it.

The second lawsuit claims that on March 22, 2024, the three students were exiting the showers in the athletic locker rooms at Robert Vela High School when Alonzo ordered them to perform burpees while they were "wet and completely nude."

Alonzo did not allow the students to get dressed and ordered them to remain nude and perform the workout until he said stop, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit claims Alonzo's conduct was "extreme and outrageous in that it was done intentionally for the sole purpose of humiliating the Plaintiffs and for his own sexual gratification."

According to court records, Alonzo and the rest of the administrators have not yet been served for the second lawsuit.

The first lawsuit claims on March 22, 2024, Alonzo ordered N.R. to perform "strenuous physical activity" completely nude. N.R. attempted to cover himself with underwear but Alonzo threatened and ordered him to remain nude.

"The exercise served no purpose beyond humiliation and domination. Following the act, the Coach secluded himself for unknown and suspicious reasons," the lawsuit said.

The first lawsuit accuses Salinas of being aware of prior complaints against Alonzo and Peña is accused of knowing or had reason to know of Alonzo's "dangerous proclivities." Instead of intervening, Peña permitted Alonzo to remain in a position of authority.

Salinas was named only in the second lawsuit. He is being sued for "his individual capacity for intentional acts that fall entirely outside any scope of lawful employment."

The students are requesting a trial by jury and are seeking compensation between $250,000 and $1 million with the final amount being decided by a jury.

They are stating they experienced physical pain, mental anguish and emotional trauma.

A hearing for the first lawsuit is scheduled for March 24.