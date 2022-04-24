x

Continuing Coverage: San Juan warehouse fire

Editor's note: This story has been updated throughout. 

FM 2557 is back open Friday morning after being temporarily closed due to a warehouse fire in San Juan. 

Multiple fire crews responded to the Rio Fresh Inc. warehouse located on the 6500 block of South Stewart road Thursday evening after the fire was first reported at about 6 p.m., according to a spokesperson for the city of Pharr. 

Officials said Thursday night that water access was in short supply and few fire hydrants are within the area.

No injures have been reported. 

Fire departments from the cities of Pharr, McAllen, Alamo and Edinburg were spotted at the scene assisting in battling the blaze.

