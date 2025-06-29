Cooling centers opening in McAllen
Related Story
Three cooling centers are opening in McAllen to help residents beat the heat, according to a news release.
The centers are opening on Monday, June 30 at the following locations:
- Lark Community Center: 2601 Lark Ave.
Mon-Thurs: 8 a.m.-8 p.m., Fri: 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Sat: 9 a.m.–3 p.m. Sun: closed
- Las Palmas Community Center: 1921 N 25th St.
Mon-Fri: 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Sat-Sun: closed
- Palm View Community Center: 3401 Jordan Rd.
Mon-Thurs: 8 a.m.-8 p.m., Fri: 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Sat: 9 a.m.–3 p.m. Sun: closed
The centers are part of Reliant Energy’s Bea the Heat statewide campaign to provide safe, air-conditioned places for residents, according to a news release.
Reliant will also donate 250 fans to be distributed to those in need at the cooling centers.
News
News Video
-
2 'Special Interest Aliens' apprehended in Starr County
-
Valley expert explains dangers of overheating inside vehicle
-
Woman arrested in connection with child death at Brownsville daycare
-
Brownsville sailor laid to rest with military honors
-
Alleged human smugglers arrested following vehicle pursuit in Cameron County