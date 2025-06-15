Crews assessing storm damage in Hidalgo County,...

A total of more than 37,000 power outages have been reported in Hidalgo County.

Outage maps from AEP Texas and Magic Valley Electric Cooperative shows 37,785 outages in Hidalgo County as of 11:30 p.m. Thursday following a severe thunderstorm warning throughout the Rio Grande Valley.

An additional 817 outages were reported in Starr, Cameron and Willacy counties.

A notice from AEP Texas said the cities of Pharr and Weslaco are the cities most impacted by the outages. The AEP Texas website said power is expected to be restored by Friday, June 13 at 11:16 p.m.

An analysis by the First Warn 5 Weather Team shows there may have been a possible tornado in the Monte Alto area.

Doppler radar estimates that Hidalgo County received up to four inches of rain, with wind gusts of up to 54 miles per hour recorded in Weslaco.

The city of McAllen issued the following list of road closures in effect to flooded streets and roads or signal outages:

The city of Edinburg said crews are responding to reports of storm-related damages, including a roof that was blown off from a business.

The city of Edinburg also listed the following road closures:

In a statement, Texas Department of Transportation spokesman Ray Pedraza said crews are being deployed across the region responding to reports of debris, downed traffic signals and flooding.

