Crews Responding to Warehouse Fire in Hidalgo

HIDALGO – Multiple agencies continue working to battle a warehouse fire in the city of Hidalgo.

The fire started Tuesday around 7 a.m. at Annabel’s Used Clothes on the 900 block of East Produce Road, according to Edinburg Fire Chief Shawn Snider.

Donna, Weslaco, Pharr, Mission and McAllen fire crews assisted and brought in more than four water tankers, which can hold up to 5,000 gallons of water each.

Crews also tore down the side of the building as it continued going up in flames.

It’s unknown if there are any injuries or what sparked the fire.

