x

Crews Responding to Warehouse Fire in Hidalgo

Related Story

HIDALGO – Multiple agencies continue working to battle a warehouse fire in the city of Hidalgo.

The fire started Tuesday around 7 a.m. at Annabel’s Used Clothes on the 900 block of East Produce Road, according to Edinburg Fire Chief Shawn Snider.

Donna, Weslaco, Pharr, Mission and McAllen fire crews assisted and brought in more than four water tankers, which can hold up to 5,000 gallons of water each. 

Crews also tore down the side of the building as it continued going up in flames. 

It’s unknown if there are any injuries or what sparked the fire.

Count on us to bring you more information.

News
Crews Continue Battling Warehouse Fire in Hidalgo
Crews Continue Battling Warehouse Fire in Hidalgo
HIDALGO – Multiple agencies continue working to battle a warehouse fire in the city of Hidalgo. The fire started Tuesday... More >>
6 years ago Tuesday, March 13 2018 Mar 13, 2018 Tuesday, March 13, 2018 9:34:30 AM CDT March 13, 2018
Radar
7 Days