Crews Responding to Warehouse Fire in Hidalgo
Related Story
HIDALGO – Multiple agencies continue working to battle a warehouse fire in the city of Hidalgo.
The fire started Tuesday around 7 a.m. at Annabel’s Used Clothes on the 900 block of East Produce Road, according to Edinburg Fire Chief Shawn Snider.
Donna, Weslaco, Pharr, Mission and McAllen fire crews assisted and brought in more than four water tankers, which can hold up to 5,000 gallons of water each.
Crews also tore down the side of the building as it continued going up in flames.
It’s unknown if there are any injuries or what sparked the fire.
Count on us to bring you more information.
News
HIDALGO – Multiple agencies continue working to battle a warehouse fire in the city of Hidalgo. The fire started Tuesday... More >>
News Video
-
Zoo Guest: Petunio the Guinea Pig
-
Cameron County Sheriff's Office: Man admits to burglarizing Brownsville churches
-
Medical Breakthroughs: Doctors find treatment for Lewy body dementia
-
Friday, Sept. 27, 2024: Low humidity, temps in the 90s
-
Blockwalking program in Harlingen aims to revitalize the city