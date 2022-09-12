DHR Brownsville hosting job fair at Starbucks

DHR Health in Brownsville will host a job fair at a Brownsville Starbucks on Wednesday.

The job fair will run from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Starbucks located at 4247 N. Expressway.

Future nurses, pharmacy techs, and other medical professionals can apply for a new job.

A spokesperson for DHR Health says they are getting prepared for the hospital to open here in Brownsville in the summer of this year.

As of now, they are doing this by working to staff the hospital and train future employees.

Aside from referral bonuses of $3,000, DHR says the benefits aren't bad either.

Housekeepers will also be able to apply for jobs.