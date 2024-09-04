DHS Secretary Lays Out Border Wall Plans at Capitol Hill

WASHINGTON, DC - The newly appointed Secretary of Homeland Security addressed border issues at Capitol Hill on Tuesday.

Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly said he agrees with the President Donald Trump’s plans to build physical barriers.

“The gaping wounds the largest opening and the most uncontrolled part of our border is the southwest border,” Kelly said at the Homeland Security Committee hearing.

The director told lawmakers there’s no single solution to securing the U.S.-Mexico border.

“We should look at the entire border and where it makes sense it may make sense to do it,” he said.

Secretary Kelly said a wall cannot physically cover every mile of the border. He said consulting with the boots on the ground is the only way to build it successfully.

“The people that work the border will tell you physical barriers backed up by men and women on patrol are what we need to control,” he said.

He said areas with rugged terrain, rivers and lakes won’t be left unmanned like most currently are. He said more surveillance blimps, ground sensors and other technology will help agents.

Secretary Kelly is expected to continue his border tour in Arizona.