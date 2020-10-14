'Dip It' By Pilar founder might land a deal with Walmart

One Rio Grande Valley dipping sauce company might go national.

Pilar Gonzalez, the CEO of 'Dip It' by Pilar, entered a competition in hopes of getting her product on Walmart shelves across the country. She is now the only finalist in Texas out of nearly 5,000 applicants.

Gonzalez said she hopes to land the gig with Walmart and make the Valley proud.

"I feel a lot of responsibility because 'Dip It' was not born just because of me. It's because of the community that has raised the bar — pushed me to another level," Gonzalez said.

