Donna’s Traffic Ticket Amnesty Program Set to Begin Today

DONNA - Anyone with an outstanding ticket in the city of Donna will have a chance to pay it off during an amnesty program.

Donna city officials said the court will waive the failure to appear fee and reduce other fees if violators pay their ticket from Jan. 9 to Feb. 28.

The city clerk’s office said they’ll also work with people who have agreements with a collection agency.

The program is an effort to reduce the caseload of outstanding traffic warrants. For more information on the amnesty program call the court clerk’s office at 956-464-6942.