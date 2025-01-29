Dozens of deported migrants handed over Mexican immigration officials at Hidalgo International Bridge
About 50 deported migrants were handed over to officials with Mexico’s National Migration Institute on Monday.
The migrants were turned over in the middle of the Hidalgo International Bridge.
Only one of the migrants was a Mexican citizen. The others were from Guatemala, El Salvador, Cuba, and Honduras.
Channel 5 News was told some of the migrants had a criminal history, and that they were all deported under Title 8.
The migrants arrived from the Laredo sector.
A Border Patrol spokesman said they regularly work with other sectors to bring migrants to the Rio Grande Valley and deport them.
Watch the video above for the full story.
