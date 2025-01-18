DPS executing search warrant at Alamo home
Multiple Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and SWAT agents were spotted outside a home in Alamo Thursday.
The law enforcement presence is outside a home near the intersection of Juarez Avenue and S. Border Road.
Channel 5 News reached out to DPS spokesperson Sgt. Maria Hernandez, who said a warrant on the residence is being executed by DPS.
“Search warrant for residence, case under investigation. No other info is being released,” Hernandez said via text.
Channel 5 News is at the scene. Check back for updates.
