DPS: Woman dead after being struck by vehicle in Garciasville, driver charged

A woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle on U.S. Highway 83 and F.M. 1430 in Garciasville, Saturday, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS).

Authorities said a preliminary investigation revealed a vehicle was traveling west on U.S. Highway 83 and struck a pedestrian on the lane of travel.

Officials said the driver fled the scene, leaving the pedestrian on the north side of the roadway west of the intersection.

According to the news release, a trooper with DPS conducted a traffic stop on a white Jeep Commander, occupied by one female driver and two children, at approximately 7:48 p.m.

The trooper observed the Jeep had a defective front right headlight and damage to the front right side and was missing the right front quarter panel.

"Based on the trooper's roadside interview, it was determined the vehicle had been involved in a crash and fled the scene," the news release stated. "The female driver was transported to the Rio Grande Highway Patrol Office to further investigate."

Authorities said at approximately 8:26 p.m., the Starr County Sheriff's Office was notified of an auto-pedestrian crash on U.S. Highway 83 and F.M. 1430, where the pedestrian was unresponsive on the ground.

Authorities said 55-year-old Garciasville resident Marcelina Alfaro Castillo, the pedestrian, died at the scene.

Investigators later determined that the driver of the Jeep, 48-year-old Garciasville resident Yesenia Garza, was involved in the hit-and-run auto-pedestrian crash.

Garza was charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving death, a third-degree felony.