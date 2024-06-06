Drainage improvements underway for Palm Valley

Drainage improvements are underway as two drainage ditches are expanding in Palm Valley.

Cameron County Drainage District No. 5 says the work is being paid for with a nearly $2 million state grant. Officials say the expansion of the drainage ditches won't just benefit Palm Valley.

"That once we get stormwater into our open drain, like what you have here, is to move it out as fast as we can," Cameron County Drainage District No. 5 General Manager Rolando Vela said. "So the surrounding areas are going to benefit from these improvements."

One family living in nearby Primera is still recovering nearly four years after floods caused extensive damage to their home.

