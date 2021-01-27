x

Edinburg CISD extending winter break

Related Story

During an emergency board meeting on Saturday the Edinburg CISD Board of Trustees said the winter break would be extended due to the surge of COVID-19 infections in the county. 

"When we left on Dec. 18 [the] hospitalization rate was at 17.68%, that's on the last day of school," Farias said. "As of today hospitalization [rate] is at 25.02."

The board unanimously approved the decision to have a complete lockdown until Jan. 13.  

Watch the video for the full story.

News
Edinburg CISD extending winter break
Edinburg CISD extending winter break
During an emergency board meeting on Saturday the Edinburg CISD Board of Trustees said the winter break would be extended... More >>
3 weeks ago Monday, January 04 2021 Jan 4, 2021 Monday, January 04, 2021 10:20:00 PM CST January 04, 2021
Radar
7 Days