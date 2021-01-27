Edinburg CISD extending winter break

During an emergency board meeting on Saturday the Edinburg CISD Board of Trustees said the winter break would be extended due to the surge of COVID-19 infections in the county.

"When we left on Dec. 18 [the] hospitalization rate was at 17.68%, that's on the last day of school," Farias said. "As of today hospitalization [rate] is at 25.02."

The board unanimously approved the decision to have a complete lockdown until Jan. 13.

