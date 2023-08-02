x

Edinburg to host annual National Night Out

The city of Edinburg is hosting their National Night Out event on Tuesday.

Lt. Gabriel Vela-Reyna, with the Edinburg Police Department, talks of the event and what the community can expect.

National Night Out will happen at the Municipal Park on Sprague Street and Raul Longoria Road. The event is free and starts at 5:30 p.m. 

