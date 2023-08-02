Edinburg to host annual National Night Out
Related Story
The city of Edinburg is hosting their National Night Out event on Tuesday.
Lt. Gabriel Vela-Reyna, with the Edinburg Police Department, talks of the event and what the community can expect.
National Night Out will happen at the Municipal Park on Sprague Street and Raul Longoria Road. The event is free and starts at 5:30 p.m.
News
The city of Edinburg is hosting their National Night Out event on Tuesday. Lt. Gabriel Vela-Reyna, with the Edinburg... More >>
News Video
-
Wednesday, August 2, 2023: Spotty thunderstorm, temps in the 100s
-
TEA meets with La Joya ISD community over recommended takeover
-
Investigation into cause of fungal meningitis outbreak in Matamoros could take years,...
-
McAllen ISD educator involved in creation of law benefiting the deaf and...
-
Police continue searching for missing San Benito man