Expert Pushes for Safe Street Racing after Deadly Edinburg Crash

EDINBURG – After a deadly street race that claimed the life of a 17-year-old in Edinburg, a race expert wants a message to go out to young Rio Grande Valley drivers tempted to put the pedal to the metal on public roads.

On the highways and neighborhoods in the Valley where drivers, often young men, attempt to drag race illegally are drawn to the excitement.

Albert Rodriguez, co-owner of the Edinburg racetrack, wanted to remind the public about his business, where people who want to try and go fast can race legally and away from the public.

The 70-year-old site of an old airport turned into what’s become the Valley’s only legal raceway.

