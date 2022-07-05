FAA requires SpaceX to take over 75 actions to mitigate environmental impact of planned starship/super heavy launches

The U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Aviation Administration announced Monday that SpaceX will be required to take more than 75 actions to mitigate environmental impacts from its proposed plan to launch the Starship/Super Heavy vehicle from Boca Chica.

The actions are part of the agency's environmental review that must be completed along with public safety, national security, and other analyses before a decision on whether to grant a launch license can be made. The license application is pending, according to the news release.

After consultation with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, there will be more advanced notice of launches to reduce how long State Highway 4 is closed during launch operations. The highway traverses Boca Chica Beach, Texas State Parks and the Lower Rio Grande National Wildlife Refuge.

Closures will not be allowed on 18 identified holidays, and weekend restrictions are limited to no more than five weekends per year, ensuring robust access to the refuge and park throughout the calendar year.

The FAA will also require real-time notifications when access restrictions begin, end or are canceled.

The required actions are part of the FAA’s Programmatic Environmental Assessment, Finding of No Significant Impact, and Record of Decision.

To view the full FAA report on SpaceX, click here.