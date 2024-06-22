Facing the Fury: Best ways to protect your windows during a hurricane

Protecting your home during a major storm is important, and glass windows are the weakest part.

For those living on or near the coast, having window coverings is essential when a hurricane threatens. The name of the game is to keep the wind out of your home. Your roof and interior walls won't be able to withstand the intense pressure if hurricane winds breach a window or door, but what if you live inland, say in the mid or upper Rio Grande Valley?

While hurricanes will begin to weaken as they move inland, those winds can still turn any objects that are inside into projectiles. So if you're considering window coverings, plywood could be an option, but there are some important things to consider.

If you decide to board up your windows with plywood shutters, don't wait until a hurricane threatens, there simply won't be enough time.

Sizing and cutting the plywood for his home took about Randall Herman four hours, but boarding his house took only 45 minutes using the Plylox Hurricane Clips.

Along with being a time saver, these clips also mean you won't need to drill holes into the wall to secure the plywood.

By the way, taping your windows won't protect them during a hurricane. Depending on where you live, installing shutters, or plywood can save your windows.

Watch the video above for the full story.