Family demanding answers after missing sailor from Brownsville found dead

The family of U.S. Navy sailor Angelina Resendiz said they have several questions after her body was found Monday in Virginia.

Resendiz, 21, is from Brownsville. She was a culinary specialist with the U.S. Navy and was last seen on May 29. Her body was found in a wooded area less than 10 miles from her barracks at the Norfolk Naval Station.

“Her family will do what needs to be done to honor her memory in seeking truth and justice for her,” Lakeesha Atkinson, a spokesperson for Resendiz’s family, said.

Michael Muhammad, another family spokesperson, said the family has concerns over how the case was handled.

“This is a failure,” Muhammad said. “We're talking about an active duty sailor who went missing, and we do not feel that all was brought forward to defend her."

An unidentified Navy sailor was placed in "pretrial confinement" in connection with Angelina's death and charges under the Uniform Code of Military justice are pending, according to a previous report.