FEMA Funding Requested to Repair Cameron Co. Drainage Ditches, Irrigation Canals

BROWNSVILLE – Funds have been requested from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help repair drainage ditches and irrigation canals in Cameron County.

The county's emergency manager, Tom Hushen, says ditches were overfilled with water when the major flooding occurred in late June.

He explains they need to be repaired in order to be prepared for another potential storm.

“Harlingen's water is trying to get out and all of Hidalgo's water is coming this way heading south. They're going to collide and it's going to cause flooding,” he says.

The water in Cameron County eventually drains out to the Laguna Madre.

Watch the video above for more information.