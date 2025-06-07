FEMA hoping to increase turnout in Valley disaster recovery centers

Nearly 5,500 applications for federal assistance from across the Rio Grande Valley have been turned in to FEMA as of Thursday.

FEMA began accepting the applications following severe flooding across the area in March 2025. The agency currently has seven locations open in the Valley to help people apply for assistance.

Some locations have seen over 800 people show up since the centers opened last week.

Others, such as the Las Palmas community Center in McAllen, has only seen a turnout of 45 people as of Thursday.

According to FEMA, a combined 2,266 people have applied at the recovery centers.

FEMA has already approved $23 million in funding.

FEMA wants to remind people that they can apply for federal assistance at any disaster recovery center in the Valley, and they don't have to apply in the city where they live.

If you were denied FEMA funds, you can appeal the decision.

“If you had damage, don't disqualify yourself,” FEMA spokesperson Alberto Pillot said. “Come to the recovery center, speak with representatives — bring all your documentation, social security, deeds, whatever information that is required.”

FEMA recover centers across the Valley are open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

There are currently seven FEMA disaster recovery centers open across the Valley.

All seven centers are listed below:

Cameron County

- San Benito Parks and Recreation Building 705 N Bowie St.

- Harlingen Convention Center 701 Harlingen Heights

Hidalgo County

- Las Palmas Community Center 1921 N. 25th St.

- Pharr Development & Research Center 850 W. Dicker Rd

- Weslaco EDC 275 S. Kansas Ave.

Starr County

Starr County Courthouse Annex 100 N FM 3167

Willacy County

Sebastian Community Center 434 West 8th St.

You can either apply for aid in person at any of the locations, or online in this link..