Fire at Edinburg event center began inside an office, according to officials
Related Story
Fire officials say the massive fire in Edinburg that drew a response of around 100 firefighters was sparked in an upstairs office.
Related story: Building near Edinburg ice skating rink destroyed in blaze, city spokesperson says
The fire occurred at the event center on North Closner Boulevard on Thursday, June 15. The building was undergoing renovations at the time, but was destroyed in the fire.
The cause of the fire is undetermined, but officials say it appears to be unintentional. The investigation is still ongoing.
News
Fire officials say the massive fire in Edinburg that drew a response of around 100 firefighters was sparked in an... More >>
News Video
-
ERCOT predicting higher energy demand for Wednesday
-
Man arrested at Pharr International Bridge for attempting to smuggle a child...
-
Valley father shares his son's organ donation story
-
Wednesday, June 21, 2023: Sunny and Windy, temps in the 100s
-
Construction for all-inclusive park renovation in Mission begins