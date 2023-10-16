First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Oct. 13, 2023 Part 1
Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights from Friday, Oct. 13, 2023 below:
See the final scores below:
|Visiting Team
|Score
|Home Team
|Score
|Time
|Weslaco
|42
|Los Fresnos
|23
|FINAL
|Pioneer
|41
|Roma
|48
|FINAL
|McAllen High
|20
|Edinburg Vela
|42
|FINAL
|PSJA Memorial
|50
|Sharyland
|20
|FINAL
|PSJA North
|44
|Rowe
|0
|FINAL
|Edinburg North
|42
|Mission
|34
|FINAL
|Donna
|37
|Weslaco East
|40
|FINAL
|Raymondville
|7
|Port Isabel
|37
|FINAL
|Kaufer
|0
|Santa Maria
|55
|FINAL
|Brownsville Veterans
|60
|Brownsville Pace
|0
|FINAL
|St. Michaels
|0
|St. Joseph Academy
|23
|FINAL
|Hanna
|10
|Harlingen
|27
|FINAL
|Rio Grande City
|42
|Palmview
|13
|FINAL
|Mission Veterans
|34
|PSJA Southwest
|0
|FINAL
|Hidalgo
|14
|La Feria
|35
|FINAL
|Mercedes
|14
|Flour Bluff
|55
|FINAL
|Edcouch-Elsa
|13
|Gregory Portland
|43
|FINAL
|La Villa
|20
|Ben Bolt
|2
|FINAL
|Lopez
|44
|Donna North
|49
|FINAL
|Lyford
|20
|San Diego
|31
|FINAL
|Progreso
|0
|Falfurrias
|53
|FINAL
|Monte Alto
|0
|Taft
|48
|FINAL
|MMA
|20
|Agua Dulce
|40
|FINAL
