x

First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Oct. 13, 2023 Part 1

Related Story

For live score updates, follow @KRGVSports on X.

Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights from Friday, Oct. 13, 2023 below:

See the final scores below:

Visiting Team Score Home Team Score Time
Weslaco 42 Los Fresnos 23 FINAL
Pioneer 41 Roma 48 FINAL
McAllen High 20 Edinburg Vela 42 FINAL
PSJA Memorial  50 Sharyland  20 FINAL
PSJA North 44 Rowe 0 FINAL
Edinburg North 42 Mission 34 FINAL
Donna 37 Weslaco East 40 FINAL
Raymondville 7 Port Isabel 37 FINAL
Kaufer 0 Santa Maria 55 FINAL
Brownsville Veterans 60 Brownsville Pace 0 FINAL
St. Michaels 0 St. Joseph Academy 23 FINAL
Hanna 10 Harlingen 27 FINAL
Rio Grande City 42 Palmview 13 FINAL
Mission Veterans 34 PSJA Southwest 0 FINAL
Hidalgo 14 La Feria 35 FINAL
Mercedes 14 Flour Bluff 55 FINAL
Edcouch-Elsa 13 Gregory Portland 43 FINAL
La Villa 20 Ben Bolt 2 FINAL
Lopez 44 Donna North 49 FINAL
Lyford 20 San Diego 31 FINAL
Progreso 0 Falfurrias 53 FINAL
Monte Alto 0 Taft 48 FINAL
MMA 20 Agua Dulce 40 FINAL

News
First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Oct....
First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Oct. 13, 2023
For live score updates, follow @KRGVSports on X . Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights from Friday,... More >>
2 days ago Friday, October 13 2023 Oct 13, 2023 Friday, October 13, 2023 10:16:00 PM CDT October 13, 2023
Radar
7 Days