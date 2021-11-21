First & Goal: Highlights from Nov. 18, 2021
See the final scores below:
Thursday, Nov. 18
|Visiting Team
|Score
|Home Team
|Score
|Time
|Location
|La Villa
|23
|Ganado
|60
|FINAL
|Canabiss Field in Corpus Christi
