First & Goal: Highlights from Nov. 19, 2021

Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights from Nov. 19, 2021 below:

See the final scores below:

Friday, Nov. 19

Visiting Team Score Home Team Score Time Location
Mission Veterans 13 Marble Falls 35 FINAL San Antonio
Harlingen 7 Laredo United South 24 FINAL Rio Grande City
Port Isabel 7 Geronimo Navarro 55 FINAL Beeville
PSJA North 56 Eagle Pass 28 FINAL Laredo

