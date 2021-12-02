First & Goal: Highlights from Nov. 19, 2021
Related Story
Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights from Nov. 19, 2021 below:
See the final scores below:
Friday, Nov. 19
|Visiting Team
|Score
|Home Team
|Score
|Time
|Location
|Mission Veterans
|13
|Marble Falls
|35
|FINAL
|San Antonio
|Harlingen
|7
|Laredo United South
|24
|FINAL
|Rio Grande City
|Port Isabel
|7
|Geronimo Navarro
|55
|FINAL
|Beeville
|PSJA North
|56
|Eagle Pass
|28
|FINAL
|Laredo
News
Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights from Nov. 19, 2021 below: See the final scores below:... More >>
News Video
-
Mother reacts to La Feria High School coach charged in fatal hit...
-
Palmview family competes in ABC's Great Christmas Light Fight show
-
Family of teen killed in Weslaco crash thanks community for support
-
Remains found in Arroyo identified as missing man, Harlingen police confirms
-
Family of Elsa teen killed in Weslaco crash giving back to community