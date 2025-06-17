By: Gloria Morelia

Five RGV baseball players will participate in the 2025 THSBCA All Star game.

Nikki Rowe Senior Pitcher Javier Garcia, PSJA High senior catcher Jacob Delgadillo, Palmview senior second basemen Mateo Garcia, Sharlyand senior pitcher Fabrizio Salinas and Los Fresnos shortstop Derek Garcia.

The game is set for Sunday, June 15th at the Dell Diamond Stadium in Round Rock at 11 a.m.