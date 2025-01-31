Following prostate cancer diagnosis, Edinburg mayor encourages men to get tested

Edinburg Mayor Ramiro Garza announced on Wednesday he’s battling prostate cancer.

"After consulting with my family and prayer, I have decided to not seek reelection for mayor. I fully intend to complete my current term," Garza said at a news conference.

Garza said the prostate cancer was detected during a yearly blood test after doctors found higher levels of Prostate-Specific Antigens — or PSA — in his blood. The PSA levels are used to detect the possibility of prostate cancer.

“Prostate cancer is not uncommon in men as we age,” Garza said. “I encourage all men over 50 — I would even say probably over 40 — to begin your regular PSA testing."

During Wednesday’s news conference, Garza used the opportunity to speak directly to men and encourage them to get yearly check-ups.

“I am going to become a very strong advocate for all men to become aware and do your tests,” Garza said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 13 out of every 100 men in the U.S. will get prostate cancer. It's the second leading cause of cancer death in men in the United States across all races and Hispanic origin populations.

Doctors say the older the man is, the greater the chance for prostate cancer.

Most men won't show any symptoms. Those who do may have difficulties urinating, and pain in the back, hips or pelvis that doesn't go away.

Garza said he feels fine and will be able to participate in Saturday's David Chavan 10K Run and Walk in Edinburg. He emphasized the importance of early detection since patients might not even feel something is wrong.

Garza also announced he won’t seek reelection and will instead focus on his health and family.

“I fully intend to complete my current term,” Garza said. “I just want to make this announcement to give others the opportunity to make a run, but more importantly so that I can focus on my health and my family."

Garza said he has been with the city for nearly 20 years, and added that he might be absent from some city council meeting throughout the year as he seeks treatment.

Garza was elected mayor in 2021, and the next city mayoral election is scheduled for November 2025.

