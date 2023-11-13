Football Teams Prep For RGVCA All-Star Game

BROWNSVILLE – The best of the best from the east side of the Valley are soaking up their final practice as high school athletes. CHANNEL 5 Sports visited with football players at the Brownsville Sports Park ahead of the Rio Grande Valley Coaches Association All-Star Game.

“It’s cool,” said Los Fresnos senior linebacker Sebastian Gonzales. “There’s a lot of dudes I want to play with. You’ve played with them so long and it’s a really cool experience to play on the same team as them. Don’t got to worry about them as much.”

“It’s amazing to be selected to play for the East All-Stars and being with the best of the best in the Valley,” said San Benito senior running back Tyrone Harper.

Some players like Harper will play at the next level. For others, this game marks an end to their playing careers.

“I worked hard my whole high school career and all for this moment,” said St. Joseph Academy senior running back Anthony Cantu. “This is the last opportunity I could hit someone else. Again, I just feel honored.”

A majority of the players come from the Valley’s bigger programs. For Santa Maria’s Alex Perez, who’s coming from a 2A program, it’s his one shot to face competition from the 6A ranks.

“Pretty different for me,” said the Santa Maria senior running back. “I enjoy it. Something I always thought of. Never thought I’d make it, but now I’m here.”

The RGVCA All-Star Game is Saturday at 7pm at Weslaco’s Bobby Lackey Stadium.