Former McAllen police chief honored at plaque unveiling ceremony
A new addition to McAllen’s public safety building honors the city’s first Hispanic police chief.
A plaque was unveiled Thursday to commemorate the legacy of former McAllen police Chief Alejandro Longoria.
Longoria served as police chief from 1985 through 2000.
His widow, Margie Longoria, was in attendance.
Friends and family said the key to Longoria’s success was his outstanding leadership style, and his deep concern and commitment to serving the people of McAllen.
