Former Mission Bus Driver Charged with Sexual Abuse, Police Searching for Other Victims

EDINBURG – A former IDEA Public School bus driver is facing three counts of continuous sexual abuse with a minor under 14 years of age.

A statement from IDEA Public Schools:

“IDEA Public Schools is committed to ensuring the safety of our students on the road to and through college. Jose Luis Garza has been terminated from IDEA Public Schools. We cooperated fully with the investigation, and we have taken all appropriate actions in accordance with the law and network policy. As this is an ongoing investigation, we cannot comment any further. All questions should be directed to Hidalgo County”

CHANNEL 5’s Carolina Cruz spoke with the program director at the Children’s Advocacy Center of Hidalgo County about how parents can talk to their children about abuse.

If you have any information regarding the investigation, contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 956-383-8114.

