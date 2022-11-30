Former Police Officer Pleads Not Guilty to Federal Charges
MCALLEN – A former McAllen officer is pleading not guilty to federal charges.
Ricardo Ruiz is accused of being involved in a scheme to steal a car, impersonating a DEA agent and lying about it all to authorities.
Jury selection is temporarily set for the first week of July.
Watch the video above for more information.
