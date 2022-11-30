x

Former Police Officer Pleads Not Guilty to Federal Charges

MCALLEN – A former McAllen officer is pleading not guilty to federal charges.

Ricardo Ruiz is accused of being involved in a scheme to steal a car, impersonating a DEA agent and lying about it all to authorities.

Jury selection is temporarily set for the first week of July. 

