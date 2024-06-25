Grief counselors available at St. Joseph Academy after student killed in weekend car crash

A senior at St. Joseph Academy was killed in a Saturday car crash that hospitalized three other seniors, according to a letter from the school president.

St. Joseph Academy President Michael Motyl said the three hospitalized students are in stable condition.

A spokesperson with the Brownsville Police Department said the crash happened near McAllen, but further details were not available.

In response to the death, St. Joseph Academy will have grief counselors available for students, faculty and family members.

A prayer service will also be held on Monday morning in the Br. Francis Garza Student Center at 9:30 a.m.

The St. Joseph Academy main office will be closed Monday from 9:30 a.m. through 10:30 a.m. so staff members can attend the prayer service.

DEEP classes for 11th and 12th grade students have also been canceled.