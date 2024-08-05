Groundbreaking held for memorial named after fallen Border Patrol agent

The legacy of a Border Patrol agent who died in Willacy County a decade ago was honored on Friday in Kingsville.

Officials held a groundbreaking ceremony for the Javier Vega Jr. Memorial for the Fallen at the Kingsville Border Patrol Station, which will honor agents who died in the line of duty.

Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol Chief Patrol Agent Gloria Chavez spoke about Vega at the dedication.

“Today is a special day when we gather here to recognize him and honor his memory, and who he was: an individual, as a Border Patrol agent, as a brother in green," Chavez said.

Vega was fatally shot in July 2014 while he was fishing with his family in the area of Santa Monica in Willacy County.

Vega was shot when he pulled his service weapon out to defend his family against two people who were in the country illegally who were attempting to rob them, according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection website.

Because Vega pulled his service weapon out and placed “himself in harm’s way to stop a criminal act and protect the lives of others,” his death was ruled to have been in the line of duty.

Gustavo Tijerina-Sandoval and Ismael Hernandez Vallejo were convicted in Vega’s death. Tijerina-Sandoval was sentenced to death, and Vallejo was sentenced to 50 years in prison.